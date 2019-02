1 / 6

HIV or human immunodeficiency virus is a virus that attacks the immunity system that makes it difficult to protect your body from various infections and diseases. Without proper medical resources, diet and lifestyle, the life expectancy of individuals living with HIV can deteriorate at an alarming speed. Following a healthy diet can make up for the struggling immunity levels of the individual suffering form HIV. Making certain alterations in the diet can help HIV patients fight the disease better. Here we list down a few tips that can help in improving the quality of life of the one’s suffering.