Did you spot that cabbage in your favourite Chinese dish? Then, instead to removing it aside eat it. It will help you to stay fit. Several varieties of cabbage are available like savoy, wombok, january King, red, and green cabbages which are eaten raw or cooked. The taste of the amazing veggie varies from savory to gently sweet. The fantastic veggie is jam-packed with vitamins, iron, and potassium and can improve your overall well-being! Furthermore, you will find vitamin B6, manganese, folate, vitamin B2 and B1, potassium and calcium in it and it can also help you to cut down your risk of cataract. You will also be surprised to know that it can help you to cut those excess kilos. So, just sip on that tasty cabbage soup and enjoy! Here, we tell you how it can be beneficial for you.