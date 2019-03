1 / 5

Chia seeds, also known as Salvia hispanica, can be termed as superfoods. They are abundant in omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and calcium and can also be treated as a natural laxative. You can use them while making a pancake, pudding and cream. Moreover, these seeds are also abundant in threonine, tryptophan, phenylalanine, valine, and histadine and may allow you to amp up your immunity. Not only this, but they are also jam-packed with sodium, zinc, copper. Chia seeds are also abundant in calcium and magnesium and can help increase your bone mineral density.