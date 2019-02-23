1 / 6

Foods that are subjected to rapid freezing and is kept frozen until used is known as frozen food. While all frozen foods are not bad as it completely depends upon the type of the food you are buying, it is always good to eat fresh fruits and vegetables and fresh cooked food. Most frozen foods have misleading labels and lead to hazardous health issues. They are high in sugar and sodium and contain good amount of preservatives. If you talk about frozen fruits or vegetables, they also do not have much to offer. If you are one of those who is running out of time and thus has no other option but go for frozen fruits, then consider carefully comparing the ingredients. Chose meals with less vegetables and comparatively less fat. ‘Here are a few frozen foods that you should avoid at all costs.