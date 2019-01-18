1 / 6

A headache can be an indication of stress or emotional distress. But did you know that it can get triggered due to a variety of food items as well? However, there is still no explanation about what exactly in these food that can cause headaches, but several researchers suggest that certain substances present in these food items are responsible for triggering migraine headache. Several theories have mentioned that some food items carry chemicals that can narrow the blood vessels in the brain causing reduced blood flow which results in migraine. Also, some scientists explain that these food items can affect the amount of serotonin, a neurochemical that can be responsible for a change in the blood vessels and blood flow. Here are some home remedies that you can try to cure your headache.