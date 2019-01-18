1 / 4

Worrying about your child’s hunger is one of the most common concerns every parent deals with. However, you forget that you should concentrate on the quality of food your child is having rather than the quantity of his food. If you tend to overfeed your kid, then he may become a fussy eater. It is this habit that kills your kid’s appetite and makes him fuss over food during the meal time. Apart from these mistakes, your kid may have lost his appetite due to illness, stress or depression. Another big reason these days for the loss of appetite is distraction, if your kid spends too much time watching television, or playing videogames then he will not be as hungry as you expect him to be. Here there are some common parenting mistakes that you should avoid to keep your kid’s appetite intact.