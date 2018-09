1 / 5

If you are suffering from high blood pressure, focus on a well-balanced diet. Eat lots of fruits vegetables, pulses, legumes, whole grains and so on. But, you will have to bid adieu to the foods which can wreck your well-being. These foods can give you a tough time. Here, we tell you about the culprits which you should be aware of. Avoid eating frozen pizza. Though, pizza id your favourite one, you will have to give it a miss. It is loaded with sodium as it has higher amount of cheese, sauce and so on. The higher the sodium number climbs, the thicker the crust and the more toppings you have. So, say goodbye to it if you want to control your blood pressure.