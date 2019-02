1 / 5

During pregnancy, it is important to maintain a healthy diet. Your body requires additional nutrients, vitamins and minerals during this time. Doctors suggest that a pregnant lady should intake at least 350-500 calories a day especially at the time of second and third trimesters. If you are not taking diet rich in key nutrients, you are affecting your baby’s development unknowingly. Therefore, consider adding cumin seeds, carom seeds, mint, saffron, and ginger in your daily diet for a healthy pregnancy. Here we tell you the benefits of these foods.