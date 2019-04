1 / 5

Hemp seeds are considered to be a superfood and unlike other various superfoods, it has scientific backing for its health benefits. Hemp seeds can help you with various health complications like mental health, cardiovascular health and even with skin problems. In a study published in the journal Food Chemistry, its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects can help you rev up your defence mechanism. Also, it is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids which makes it a potent option to enhance your heart’s health. These seeds are versatile in nature, you can either eat them raw or you can pour these seeds on your salads. Here, we tell you all you need to know about these seeds and how they offer numerous health benefits.