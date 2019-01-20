1 / 6

Lack of iron can make you feel really tired, even when you’re physically fit. If you’re finding it difficult to climb the stairs or getting exhausted without performing much physical activity, then your body is low on iron. Iron plays a key role in transferring oxygen inside your body and its deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness and anaemia. Women are more likely to suffer from deficiency of iron and they need to be extra careful about their iron intake as compared to men, as women lose blood every month during menstruation. The ideal amount of iron for women from 19 to 50 years of age is 18 mg while for men the ideal amount is just 8 mg. When your body is low on iron, you may feel symptoms like muscle cramps, rapid heartbeat, cold hands and feet and sores at the corner of the mouth. Here are few options that will help you boost your intake of iron through food.