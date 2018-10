1 / 5

Skipping a few hours sleep becomes the easiest option for most of us to strike balance in the humdrum affairs of life. However, that isn't a smart choice, say doctors and inadequate sleep may land you up in trouble. While a recent study has shown that getting less sleep can make you prone to facing fatal road accidents, insufficient sleep can lead you to several chronic health conditions. Getting good sleep is bliss for your health. It lowers your risk of developing chronic ailments, keeps your brain active and digestion healthy along with boosting your immune system. In case you have a habit of popping sleeping pills to get adequate sleep, it is time to replace those pills with these foods which can be considered as incredible sleeping agents.