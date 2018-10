1 / 5

Are you a fish lover? If yes, you have amazing news. Keep on gorging some yummy fish dishes and see how remarkably they help you improve your health. According to experts, fish is rich in several vital nutrients that are essential for your body, including high-quality proteins, iodine and an array of vitamins and minerals. Here are some of the health benefits that fish has to offer you. Learn why fish should be an essential part of your diet.