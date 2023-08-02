5 Prebiotic Rich Foods You Should Eat Daily

Jerusalem Artichokes
Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, are considered a prebiotic food due to their high inulin content. Inulin is a type of soluble fiber that passes undigested through the upper digestive tract and reaches the colon, where it serves as a valuable food source for beneficial gut bacteria. By promoting the growth and activity of probiotics, Jerusalem artichokes contribute to a balanced and thriving gut microbiome. This, in turn, enhances digestive health, improves nutrient absorption, strengthens the immune system, and may even have positive effects on metabolic health.