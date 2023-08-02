Sign In
5 Prebiotic Rich Foods You Should Eat Daily

Here are 5 prebiotic rich foods that you should add on your diet.

What Is Prebiotic?

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers and compounds found in certain foods that promote the growth and activity of beneficial gut bacteria. They are essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, as they serve as a source of nourishment for probiotics. Prebiotics enhance gut health, aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption. By supporting a balanced gut microbiome, prebiotics contribute to a strengthened immune system, reduced inflammation and better overall digestive health.

Dandelion Greens

Dandelion greens are considered a prebiotic food due to their high content of inulin, a type of dietary fiber that acts as a fuel source for beneficial gut bacteria. Inulin resists digestion in the small intestine, reaching the colon intact, where it supports the growth and activity of probiotics. This promotes a balanced and diverse gut microbiome, leading to improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and bolstered immunity.

Jerusalem Artichokes

Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, are considered a prebiotic food due to their high inulin content. Inulin is a type of soluble fiber that passes undigested through the upper digestive tract and reaches the colon, where it serves as a valuable food source for beneficial gut bacteria. By promoting the growth and activity of probiotics, Jerusalem artichokes contribute to a balanced and thriving gut microbiome. This, in turn, enhances digestive health, improves nutrient absorption, strengthens the immune system, and may even have positive effects on metabolic health.

Garlic

Garlic is recognised as a prebiotic food due to its content of inulin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS), which act as nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria. Inulin and FOS resist digestion in the small intestine, reaching the colon intact, where they stimulate the growth and activity of probiotics. This fosters a diverse and balanced gut microbiome, supporting optimal digestion, absorption of nutrients, and bolstered immunity. Garlic's prebiotic properties also contribute to reducing harmful bacteria, potentially lowering the risk of certain gastrointestinal disorders.

Leeks

Leeks are a valuable prebiotic food source, containing inulin and oligofructose, which are non-digestible fibers that benefit gut health. As these fibers pass through the upper digestive tract without being broken down, they reach the colon intact and serve as nourishment for beneficial probiotic bacteria. By promoting the growth and activity of these good bacteria, leeks help maintain a balanced and thriving gut microbiome. This, in turn, supports efficient digestion, nutrient absorption, and a strengthened immune system.

Onions

Onions are a potent prebiotic food, containing fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and inulin, non-digestible fibers that nourish beneficial gut bacteria. These fibers remain intact as they pass through the upper digestive tract, reaching the colon where they promote the growth and activity of probiotics. By fostering a diverse and balanced gut microbiome, onions contribute to improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption and a reinforced immune system. The prebiotic properties of onions may help reduce the abundance of harmful bacteria in the gut, potentially leading to a lowered risk of certain gastrointestinal conditions.