Vegan diet have been considered as a magic potion to lose weight as it is low on fibre and rich in essential nutrients and proteins. Apart from this, this diet is backed by various animal welfare organisations. However, when you decide you decide to go vegan, you rob yourself off from a number of essential nutrients that you need from your everyday meal. A plant-only diet can help you with your weight-loss mission, but you will not be able to get the sufficient amount of essential nutrients. This doesn’t mean that a vegan diet cannot compete with an animal-based diet, you just need to understand about the nutrients that you are potentially missing out on and modify your diet accordingly to get your share of them. The most commonly missed nutrients in a vegan diet are omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and calcium. Here, we tell you about these nutrients and their vegan alternates.