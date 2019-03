1 / 6

Legumes are a healthy source of protein and vitamins. Also, they can be used as an alternate to meat for those people who do not eat non-vegetarian foods. They offer various health benefits such as managing your cholesterol, keeping in-check your blood sugar levels along with boosting healthy gut bacteria. In particular, beans such as soybeans, kidney beans, peanuts, chickpeas and lentils are more beneficial for your health and overall well-being. You can also consume some of these foods by adding it in your soup or stew. Here, we share with you some healthy legumes that you must include in your diet regimen.