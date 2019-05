1 / 6

We all like to gulp down sweetened beverages as much as we can, but did you know that these drinks contain plenty of calories that can lead to various health complications? Yes, according to a new researcher conducted at the George Washington University, children and teens who consume low-calorie sweetened beverages like a diet soda ends up consuming more calories than those who drink water. Several experts in the field of nutrition suggest that sugary beverages don’t make you feel full like sugary foods and hence you end up increasing your calorie intake. However, you can try some alternate healthy drinks to curb on your added sugar consumption. Here, we share with you five options that you can try instead of high sweetened beverages.