If you are a fitness freak or trying to lose weight from a long time now, you must be aware about a term called ‘ketogenic diet’. For those who doesn’t have any idea about it. Keto diet is a type of diet regime that is rich in fats but low in carbs. Though it is considered as one of the best ways to lose weight, following it for a long time can have serious detrimental effects on your body. When following this ketogenic diet, you need to replace your carb intake with good fats and then you body goes in a state called ketosis. This is a metabolic state that occurs when your body becomes extremely efficient in burning fats to its energy requirement. It is known to cause great reduction in blood glucose and insulin levels. Ketogenic diet is associated with many health benefits. It helps in protecting your brain function, reduces risk of developing cancer, and boosts heart health. Many people do not know what are the foods that should be included in this diet. Here we have given you an idea about the types of food. But now we will also give of a list of foods that should be part of your ketogenic diet.