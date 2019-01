1 / 5

Metabolism is a term which describes all those chemical reactions occurring in your body. These chemical reactions help you keep functioning. The word metabolism is interchangeably used with metabolic rate or the number of calories you burn. If it is higher than you will be able to burn a number of calories. This, in turn, is easier it is to lose weight and keep it off. You will feel better and energized if you have a high metabolism. Doing a high-intensity exercise can help you rev up your metabolism. But, along with exercise, your diet is also important. Here, we tell you about the nutrients which are beneficial for you. See to it that you include these metabolism-boosting nutrients in your daily diet.