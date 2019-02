1 / 5

Do you also throw away the fresh fruits and vegetables left over because you think it is nothing but waste? You will be surprised to see that the waste that you throw away is super nutritious for your health. Vegetable peels also contain good amount of fibre and antioxidants. So, think before discarding the fruits and vegetable peels and skin. Here is a list of important parts of the fruits and vegetables you should not discard.