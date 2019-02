1 / 5

Ulcers are nothing but open sores that tend to develop in different parts of your body. Gastric and stomach ulcers develop on the lining of your stomach and affect 2 to 6 per cent of the population. Stress, smoking, excess alcohol and overuse of anti-inflammatory medications such a ibuprofen are common causes of peptic ulcers. While it is important to seek medical advice to get rid of this uncomfortable condition, here a few home remedies that you can use to seek relief.