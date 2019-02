1 / 5

Calories make up for the energy you spend daily in performing basic daily functions to a high intensity workout. Therefore, it is important to consume foods that are source of healthy and not empty calories. It is difficult to not give into temptations every now and then and this is exactly where high calorie healthy foods play an important role. These foods are not only packed with calories but also are a good source of important nutrients that help to keep various diseases at bay. Here we list down the high calorie healthy foods for you.