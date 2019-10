1 / 6

Poop always smells bad. But sometimes, your trip to the bathroom could take a turn for the worse and the smell of your poop may be so devastating that it could freak anyone out. Chances are that it because of something that you ate. Eating food rich in fat affects the odour of stool. The presence of high amount of fat in the digestive system makes it hard for your gut bacteria to break it down. This ‘unbroken’ fat passes to the colon and the result is smelly stool. Bacteria in the stool determines the gases that are produced and this is what gives stool its smell. But food is not the only reason that gives you smelly stool. Blood in the stool also comes with a strange odour. Any change in the smell of poop could be a sign of an underlying issue in your general digestive health. Here are all the possible culprits that may cause extra-smelly stool.