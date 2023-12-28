  • ENG

Did You Know About These Incredible Health Benefits Of Munakka Water?

While the health benefits of the common raisins are known, there are many nutritional values of munakka that are not highlighted.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : December 28, 2023 11:01 AM IST

What Is Munakka?

Munakka is a type of dehydrated grape that is extremely beneficial for health. Also known as black grape raisins, it is used in traditional Indian medicine to treat chronic illnesses. While the health benefits of the common raisins are known, there are many nutritional values of munakka that are not highlighted. It is said to be effective for people looking to lose weight, controlling hair loss, and regulating their blood pressure. Munakka has antioxidant properties and is rich in iron, too. It is advisable to eat a handful of black raisins every day for breakfast, or add it to water for faster results. Read on to know more.

For Acidity

In addition to that, since munakka water has cooling properties, it can prevent indigestion and control acidity.

Bad Cholesterol

The fibre content in the raisin can also reduce the level of bad cholesterol.

Ocular Health

You can also soak munakka in milk, since it is loaded with vitamin C and polyphenolic phytonutrients that can boost your ocular health, and help you with many vision issues including night blindness and cataract.

For Bad Breath

It controls bad breath, and promotes teeth and gum health owing to its anti-inflammatory properties that take care of bad bacteria growth in the mouth. If you eat a few soaked munakkas every day you may find relief from swollen gums.