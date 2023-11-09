  • ENG

Diabetic Liver: 5 Symptoms of Liver Damage Caused by High Blood Sugar

Are you suffering from a liver ailment? This could be a sign that your blood glucose levels are too high. Scroll down to learn about the 5 signs and symptoms of liver damage that could happen due to diabetes.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 9, 2023 9:30 AM IST

Diabetes, also known as high blood sugar, is a serious health condition in which the body's glucose levels shoot up way beyond the normal line. At this stage, several organs of the body can be affected, including your liver. Yes, you heard that right, diabetes can also take a toll on your liver, making it suffer from some serious conditions. In this post, we will explain what happens to the liver when the individual is suffering from diabetes. Scroll down to learn the signs and symptoms, so that you can protect your organs from the worst effects of high blood sugar.

Dark Urine (Change In Your Urine Colour)

The very first sign of a damaged liver can be spotted by the colour of your urine. In the case of a diabetic liver, the patient may notice a sudden change in the colour of urine - possibly dark yellow. It is mainly caused by a build-up of waste products in the blood, which the liver is unable to remove. Also Read - Diabetes: Reasons Why Diabetic Patients Have Slow Wound Healing

Abdominal Pain

A sudden and unmanageable pain in the lower abdominal area of the body is a sign that your liver is in danger. This could mean that there is too much glucose in your blood, paving the way for diabetes to enter your life. This type of abdominal pain can be caused by inflammation, swelling, or scarring of the liver.

Jaundice Signs (Yellow Coloured Eyes)

A diabetic liver could send you many signs and symptoms, one of them is the yellowing of your eyes. Jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and eyes that can be a sign of liver damage. It is caused by a build-up of bilirubin, a waste product that the liver helps to remove from the blood. Also Read - Ayurvedic Habits To Escape The Clutches Of Diabetes

Extreme Fatigue (Feeling Tired All The Time)

Another sign of damaged liver caused by diabetes is extreme fatigue or tiredness. When your liver is not functioning properly, your body can usually end up feeling lethargic all the time. Why does this happen? Well, diabetes can damage the liver and make it difficult for it to process insulin. This can lead to a build-up of glucose in the blood, which can cause fatigue.