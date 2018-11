1 / 6

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 with an aim to create awareness regarding diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), currently, over 425 million people are living with diabetes amongst which most of these cases are type 2 diabetes. Whereas, according to national statistics, there are over 72 million diabetics in India. These figures are shocking and alarming! Those with diabetes will have to follow a healthy diet with the help of their expert. Also, diabetics will have to cut down on those foods which can spike their blood sugar levels. So, today we brief you about those culprits which can give diabetics a tough time.