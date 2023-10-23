  • ENG

Diabetes Management Tips: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Control Blood Sugar Spike After Lunch

Can you manage diabetes? Yes, this condition which is a result of your lifestyle habits, can be managed with certain changes in your daily routine. In this article we share 8 drinks that one should consume to keep blood sugar levels under check post lunch.

What Is Diabetes: Can You Manage The Symptoms?

Diabetes is an irreversible health condition that is a result of a lack of insulin production by your pancreas. This insulin is important as it converts the blood glucose into energy which is used by the body to function better. You may ask what causes a lack of insulin production by the pancreas. The answer is pancreas stops producing enough insulin when it is not in good shape. This can happen either due to fibrosis, cysts, or pancreatitis. This mainly happens due to lifestyle choices, and some also suffer from this condition due to their family history. Can we manage diabetes and help the pancreas produce the right amount of insulin naturally?

Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Blood Sugar Control

The answer to whether one can manage diabetes or not - is 'yes', it can be managed. Ayurveda has some interesting ways which can help a person control their insulin production, and keep the body safe from the worsening symptoms of diabetes. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine that has been used for centuries to treat a wide range of conditions, including controlling blood sugar spikes, which mainly happen post-launch. In this article, we explore all the effective 8 Ayurvedic home remedies that are often made with natural ingredients, such as herbs and spices to keep diabetes under control.

Fenugreek Seeds (Methi Dana For Diabetes)

Fenugreek seeds are a great Ayurvedic herb when it comes to managing diabetes. As per Ayurveda, it has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. If you want to know how to add this to your diet, here is a guide -- soak 1-2 teaspoons of seeds in water overnight and drink the water in the morning.

Bitter Gourd Juice (Karela Ka Juice For Diabetes)

Bitter gourd, also known by the name karela is packed with anti-diabetic properties and has been shown to improve blood sugar control levels of the body. If you want to know how you can add this to your diet, here is a tip - wash and peel a bitter gourd. Do not forget to remove the seeds. Cut it into small pieces and blend it in a blender with a little water until smooth. Strain the juice and drink it before lunch.

Turmeric (Haldi Powder For Diabetes Management)

Turmeric comes packed with curcumin, an essential compound that is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. As per Ayurveda, curcumin can effectively control blood sugar spikes post-lunch and reduce the risk of diabetes complications. If you want to add this to your diet, try this - add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder to your food each day. You can also make turmeric tea by adding 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder to a cup of hot water.

Ginger (Adrak To Manage Diabetes)

An easily available Ayurvedic herb Ginger is another effective spice that can help in controlling blood sugar spikes post-lunch. Ginger comes packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties. As per Ayurveda, ginger roots have also been shown to improve blood sugar control. If you want to know how you can add this to your diet, here is a guideline that can follow - Add 1/2 teaspoon of grated ginger to your food each day. You can also make ginger tea by adding 1/2 teaspoon of grated ginger to a cup of hot water.

Cinnamon (Dalchini Powder For Diabetes Management)

The next powerful Ayurvedic herb to control diabetes and manage its symptoms is dalchini, also known as cinnamon. It is packed with anti-diabetic properties and has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. In case you are new to using this amazing Ayurvedic spice, here is what you can do - You can simply sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder on your food each day. You can also make cinnamon tea by adding 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a cup of hot water.