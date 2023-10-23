What Is Diabetes: Can You Manage The Symptoms?
Diabetes is an irreversible health condition that is a result of a lack of insulin production by your pancreas. This insulin is important as it converts the blood glucose into energy which is used by the body to function better. You may ask what causes a lack of insulin production by the pancreas. The answer is pancreas stops producing enough insulin when it is not in good shape. This can happen either due to fibrosis, cysts, or pancreatitis. This mainly happens due to lifestyle choices, and some also suffer from this condition due to their family history. Can we manage diabetes and help the pancreas produce the right amount of insulin naturally?