Diabetes Management Diet: Harnessing The Power of Star Fruit For Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

Star Fruit And It's Nutrition Value

Star fruit name is derived from its shape. This fruit is shaped like a five-point star and is also known as carambola. It has a sweet and sour taste, and its skin is edible. Some people use its skin in dishes to add a tangy flavor. It is good for diabetic patients. In one star fruit weighing around 90 grams, it contains 3 grams of fiber, 1 gram of protein, 6 grams of carbs, 52% of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI) for vitamin C, 4% of the RDI for vitamin B5, 28 calories, 3% of the RDI for folate, 6% of the RDI for copper, 3% of the RDI for potassium and 2% of the RDI for magnesium.