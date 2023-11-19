  • ENG

Diabetes Management Diet: Harnessing The Power of Star Fruit For Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

Do you love the tangy taste of star fruit? Read on to know how star fruit helps diabetic patients.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 19, 2023 6:24 PM IST

Star Fruit And It's Nutrition Value

Star fruit name is derived from its shape. This fruit is shaped like a five-point star and is also known as carambola. It has a sweet and sour taste, and its skin is edible. Some people use its skin in dishes to add a tangy flavor. It is good for diabetic patients. In one star fruit weighing around 90 grams, it contains 3 grams of fiber, 1 gram of protein, 6 grams of carbs, 52% of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI) for vitamin C, 4% of the RDI for vitamin B5, 28 calories, 3% of the RDI for folate, 6% of the RDI for copper, 3% of the RDI for potassium and 2% of the RDI for magnesium.

Balance Sugar Level

Star fruit is good for diabetic patients. It contains all the nutrients that help balance sugar and insulin levels. Insulin is a hormone produced by the body that helps maintain normal blood sugar levels. Also Read - Easy And Effective Tips To Get Rid of Skin Boils

Weight Loss

Star fruit is a low-calorie fruit and is rich in fiber. The fiber boosts metabolism, helps in weight loss. Due to its low-calorie nature, consuming it will not contribute to weight gain.

Constipation Problems

Its high fiber content, star fruit is a choice for people suffering from diabetes or gestational diabetes. The fiber in star fruit helps decrease the constipation problems in diabetic patients. Also Read - 10 Signs and Symptoms of Measles

Good For Skin And Hair

Star fruit is rich in vitamin C and B, which add luster to hair and increase hair growth. The minerals and vitamin C in star fruit help reduce rashes and the formation of dry patches on the skin.