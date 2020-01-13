1 / 6

Diabetes occurs when your body is either not able to use insulin correctly or not able to make any or enough insulin. Some patients may experience both. Insulin helps sugar move from the blood and into the body’s cells. In diabetic patients, insulin problem can cause sugar to build up in your blood. So, diabetic patients are recommended to watch their carbohydrate intake, as it can raise their blood sugar levels. While sugar consumption will not directly cause diabetes, eating too much can cause weight gain. And obesity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. For people with diabetes, eating too much sugar can worsen the symptoms, as their body may find it difficult to manage blood sugar levels. Therefore, people with diabetes should be careful about their sugar intake. Moreover, we know that excessive sugar consumption can also lead to cardiovascular disease and other health problems. So, if you are finding it hard to control your sweet cravings, you can choose natural sweeteners to substitute sugar with. Here are five natural substitutes for sugar