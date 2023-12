Diabetes' Influence On Bladder









Diabetes, recognized for its effects on metabolic processes, extends its influence on the bladder. In this physiological system, where nerves and muscles work together, making the bladder functional, diabetes disrupts the system. The nerves are crucial for signalling when to release or hold urine. Simultaneously, the smooth muscles responsible for efficiently emptying the bladder may experience dysfunction. Also Read - Pink Noise May Help You Get The Best Sleep At Night: Experts Decode How?