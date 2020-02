1 / 6

Your liver is the most important organ in your body. You need to take proper care of this organ and make sure that it stays healthy always. This is vital for your overall health and wellbeing. This organ purifies your blood and rids it of all the accumulated toxins. It also produces the digestive enzymes and all the vitamins and minerals that are needed by your body. But this is also the most abused organ of the human body. It is constantly at risk from many toxins, which are filtered by the liver. Therefore, you need to take extra care to ensure that this organ remains healthy and fit. The best way to do this is by following a healthy lifestyle and staying away from harmful substances like alcohol. You can also boost your liver health by adding the right foods to your diet. Here, we list some vegetables that can clean your liver of all toxins and keep it in robust health.