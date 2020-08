1 / 6

If you want to enjoy optimum health and fitness, you need to purify your blood from time to time. Thanks to modern lifestyle, you are exposed to so many pollutants on a daily basis. Some of these can seep into your blood. It is very necessary to eliminate these toxins from your blood. Most of the time, your liver and kidneys carry out this purification process. But, sometimes, they may not be able to do it properly. Hence, you too need to be responsible and actively try to purify your blood from time to time. It will promote healthy skin by getting rid of acne, pimples and blemishes, which are often the result of impurities in the blood. You will also get relief from allergies, nausea, and headaches. Here, we reveal a few foods that you can add to your daily diet to eliminate all impurities from the blood.