Are you one of those who keep aside desi ghee when it comes to weight loss? Do you think, having it can contribute to your belly fat? If yes, you are mistaken. Though ghee contain cholesterol, not all cholesterols are bad for the body. And the one found in desi ghee is absolutely filled with various health benefits. Also referred as clarified butter, this delicious ingredient in Indian homes is scientifically proven to help in weight loss. Opting for desi ghee can provide you protection against cardiovascular diseases, improve brain health, and maintain cholesterol levels in the body. It also prevents cancer by changing the composition of lipid membranes. Ghee can potentially heal your wounds and inflammatory scars. Even if you are looking for a perfect beauty enhancing natural product, desi ghee is what you need to opt for. Here, we will talk about the weight loss benefits of ghee. Read on to know about that.