5 Early Dengue Symptoms You Should Never Ignore









Dengue is a mosquito viral disease that starts with mild symptoms but can eventually become dangerous. If you ignore it. Many people make mistakes by considering it as a mildly dangerous or a common viral fever, which can lead to a delay in their treatment. The early signs are the key to recovery and prevent complications. Starting symptoms of degu may include fever, headache, skin rashes, and body pain. If you find it early, proper care and hydration can help you in a fast recovery. As Dengue cases are rising every year, knowing these warning signs can help you and your loved ones. Here are five symptoms. You should know about it.