Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever: 5 Warning Signs You Are Infected With The Dengue Virus

Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) is a severe form of dengue caused by infection with any of the four serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV-1, -2, -3, or -4)>. It is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, less commonly, Aedes albopictus.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : March 2, 2026 2:07 PM IST

5 Early Dengue Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Dengue is a mosquito viral disease that starts with mild symptoms but can eventually become dangerous. If you ignore it. Many people make mistakes by considering it as a mildly dangerous or a common viral fever, which can lead to a delay in their treatment. The early signs are the key to recovery and prevent complications. Starting symptoms of degu may include fever, headache, skin rashes, and body pain. If you find it early, proper care and hydration can help you in a fast recovery. As Dengue cases are rising every year, knowing these warning signs can help you and your loved ones. Here are five symptoms. You should know about it.

Sudden High Fever

A sudden high fever is one of the earliest symptoms of tango dengue fever. Offers come with discomfort in your body and weakness. If you get a fever for more than two days or you get any other symptoms, you should consult a doctor immediately.

Nausea And Vomiting

If you are feeling nauseous or feeling like vomiting, it can also be a sign of mild dengue. Many people also neglect it as food poisoning, but when it comes along with fever and body pain, it can be a symptom of dengue. Continuous vomiting can lead to dehydration, and getting early medical help is extremely important.

Severe Headache

A continuous headache, especially behind the eyes, is a common sign of dengue. This symptom is also misunderstood by some people as migraine. If you notice high pain in your eyes with headache and fever, then you should not ignore it.

Muscle And Joint Pain

Dengue is also called breakbone fever because it causes severe body pain, and in some cases, people feel joint pain and muscle soreness. This pain can be more intense than a regular flu, and you should take it seriously if the fever stays for two days.