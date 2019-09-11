1 / 6

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease which is also known as a breakdown fever. Caused by four types of viruses and transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, dengue is characterized by flu-like symptoms like aching muscles, high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, vomiting etc. According WHO, around 390 million people get affected by dengue fever annually world-wide. Among this approximately 96 million cases manifest clinically. People living in tropical regions and those with prior dengue infection, remain at greater risk of getting the disease. If not treated on time, dengue fever can attract certain complications like damage to the lungs, low blood pressure, heart disease, shock, and even death. As dengue is a viral disease, there is no specific cure for this condition. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors basically try to relieve the symptoms of dengue fever. In case you are suffering from dengue fever, you can opt for these herbs to treat the condition naturally.