Dementia refers to a group of symptoms that result in cognitive decline. It is not a specific disease. Likelihood of developing this condition increases with age. It is characterized by signs like memory loss, disorientation, misplacing things, mood changes, communication problem etc. It is caused by damage to or loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain. Dementia affects different people differently based on the area of brain that is affected. There are various types of dementia namely Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, lewy body dementia etc. Factors including your age, family history, and down syndrome can increase your risk of developing this condition. If not treated on time, dementia can affect many body systems and their ability to function. It can potentially lead to poor nutrition, inability to perform self-care tasks, and even death. Luckily, there are ways that can help you deal with dementia. And, one of them is eating certain vitamins and minerals. Read on to know about them.