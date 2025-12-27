Select Language

Delhi Smog: 5 Dangerous Pollutants You’re Breathing Unknowingly

Delhi Smog: The global health organization estimates that around 7 million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : December 27, 2025 2:10 PM IST

Air pollution is a silent killer that has chokehold many parts of the world, including India. It is a concerning public health crisis that affects 9 out of 10 people, who breed air containing level of pollutant that exceeds the World Health Organisation (WHO) limits. The global health organization estimates that around 7 million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air. And breathing poor air quality can lead to diseases and respiratory infections including pneumonia. Here are five countries pollutants that are harmful for health.

Nitrogen Dioxide

Nitrogen oxide are a group of air polluting chemical compounds which include nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen monoxide. It is one of the most harmful compound that is generated from fuel engines and industry. Scientists found that a long exposure to nitrogen dioxide, increase risk of human heart and lung damage. Also Read - Delhi Smog: 10 Serious Health Risks Caused By Air Pollution

Ground Level Ozone

Ground level ozone also known as tropospheric zone is a harmful air pollutiant that is contributed by car emissions, factories and power plants. Although it is a short-lived climate pollutant, it can worsen bronchitis and emphysema, trigger asthma and damage lung tissue. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, about 472,000 premature deaths occur every year due to exposure to ground level ozone.

PM2.5

PM 2.5 is referred to find particles that are invisible to the naked eye though noticeable as particle smog in highly polluted areas. This pollutant can be present both indoors and outdoors posing risk to your health. Researchers explain that PM 2.5 particles often come from burning waste, agriculture, residue, industrial activities, combusting unclean fuel for cooking or heating and transportation among other sources. PM 2.5 particles can penetrate deep into your lungs and bloodstream increasing your risk of heart disease, lung disease, stroke and cancer.

Methane

Another dangerous pollutants that poses risk to human health is methane. This is contribute from sewage, agriculture, solid waste and oil and gas production. According to the UN, methane is responsible for at least a quarter of what global warming is today. Methane helps ground level ozone contributes to chronic respiratory illnesses and premature deaths. Also Read - Delhi Smog: Lancet Flags 15 Lakh Annual Air Pollution Deaths In India, Safety Tips