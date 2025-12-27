Delhi Smog: 5 Dangerous Pollutants You’re Breathing Unknowingly

PM 2.5 is referred to find particles that are invisible to the naked eye though noticeable as particle smog in highly polluted areas. This pollutant can be present both indoors and outdoors posing risk to your health. Researchers explain that PM 2.5 particles often come from burning waste, agriculture, residue, industrial activities, combusting unclean fuel for cooking or heating and transportation among other sources. PM 2.5 particles can penetrate deep into your lungs and bloodstream increasing your risk of heart disease, lung disease, stroke and cancer.