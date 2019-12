1 / 6

Proper hydration is essential for overall well-being. But drinking enough water can be a challenge especially in the winter months. Often, you end up do drinking even half of your daily requirement of water in the cold months. This causes dehydration, which leads to chronic fatigue, skin problems, headaches and muscle cramps. Sometimes, in severe cases, it may even cause your blood pressure to fall and you may experience palpitations. So what do you do? If drinking enough water is a problem, you can try to get enough fluids from the foods you eat. There are many foods that have a rich water content. These foods can help you stay hydrated. Soups, fruits and vegetables can replenish your fluids. Here, we give you a list of foods that can help you stay hydrated in the long winter months.