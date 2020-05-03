1 / 7

Summer is a least favourite season for many, all thanks to scorching heat, sweaty body and dehydration which can lead to scary health conditions like constipation. There are many other reasons that can cause constipation such as your lifestyle choices, eating habits as well as pregnancy. According to a study published in The American journal of gastroenterology, about 14% of people experience chronic constipation at some point in their life. The symptoms of this problem are passing stools less than three times per week, straining, lumpy or hard stools, feeling of being blocked or unable to pass a stool. Constipation can happen to anyone due to dehydration, poor or irregular diet, side effect of medications, any sort of illness or diseases affecting the nervous system and even mental disorders. Luckily, there are also many effective home remedies to treat constipation. Eating certain foods can help improve the condition by softening the stool, decreasing gut transit time and increasing stool frequency. Here are 6 such foods you can add in your diet to relieve constipation.