Establishing Healthy Habits In Twenties









In our twenties, the focus should be on establishing a strong nutritional foundation. Emphasize a variety of nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Incorporating healthy fats from sources like avocados and nuts supports cognitive function and skin health. Adequate hydration is crucial, setting the stage for lifelong habits. Also Read - New COVID Symptoms: 5 Warning Symptoms of JN.1 New COVID Variant You Should Know