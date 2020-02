1 / 6

Ashwagandha which means “smell of the horse” in Sanskrit, helps in dealing with a plethora of ailments. From reducing your blood sugar to helping you in losing weight, ashwagandha can give various health benefits. Additionally, it is known to have some essential cognitive benefits and anti-cancer properties. This humble ayurvedic herb can also linked to improved fertility both in men and women. What more, ashwagandha can be the magical drug when it comes to improving men’s sexual health — for boosting his libido or his performance in bed. Known as an aphrodisiac for men, it extracts can stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body. This nitric oxide causes a dilatation of the blood vessels that carry blood to the genitals. Improved circulation lead to increased sexual desire. Men, if you have ejaculation problems or experience symptoms of erectile function, try consuming ashwagandha. It may help.