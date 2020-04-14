1 / 7

Are you suffering from hair loss? If it primarily affects the top and front of the scalp, you may have male pattern baldness.Male pattern baldness, also called androgenic alopecia, is the most common type of hair loss in men. It is estimated that more than 50 percent of all men over the age of 50 gets affected by male pattern baldness to some extent. It usually follows a pattern of receding hairline. Some men may get a single bald spot, while other may have the classic M-shaped hairline, with receding corners and a longer widow’s peak area. In some men, the hairlines may continue to recede until all or most of the hair is gone. More commonly, male pattern baldness occurs in middle-aged and older men. But it also can occur at any age. One main factor that contributes to male pattern baldness is genetics or having a family history of baldness. Therefore, men who have close relatives with male pattern baldness are at a higher risk. The risk is even higher when their relatives are on the maternal side of the family. Male pattern baldness is associated with the presence of androgenic hormones such as testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). There’s no known way to prevent male pattern baldness. However, there is a theory that stress may cause hair loss by increasing the production levels of sex hormones in the body. So, reducing stress may help to reduce hair loss to a certain extend. Here are some tips to manage stress –