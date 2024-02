Kidney Care









The kidneys are two of the most vital organs in the body, responsible for filtering out waste and toxins in the form of urine. They are located just below the rib cage, on each side of the spine. It is important to take care of these organs, especially in the winter months, when one becomes susceptible to seasonal illnesses and/or is already suffering from a kidney disease. Dr Puneet Bhuwania, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road listed some important tips for maintaining the overall health of these bean-shaped organs. Read on.