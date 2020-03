1 / 6

An overactive bladder is a distressing condition. It can cause social embarrassment and disrupt normal daily life. This condition is also known as urge incontinence and you may have to wake up multiple times during the night (nocturia) to go to the toilet if you suffer from it. If you have this problem, you may face a sudden urge to urinate and lose bladder control. This happens because of many reasons. One could be the amount of fluid intake. If it is too much, then obviously, you will have the urge to urinate more. Smoking may also irritate the bladder muscle and, when you cough, it may cause urine leakage. Sometimes, neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease may also bring on this condition as can diabetes and old age. There are certain foods that can make this condition worse. Here we tell you what foods to avoid if you have an overactive bladder.