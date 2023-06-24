Sign In
Daytime Napping Is Actually Good For Your Brain

A new study says daytime napping may benefit your brain and lower risk of dementia. But long naps can do more harm than good.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : June 24, 2023 5:31 PM IST

Health Benefits Of Short Naps

Do you have a habit of taking daytime naps? It is actually good for your brain. Regular daytime napping may help slow down the rate at which our brains shrink as we age and preserve brain health, says a new study published in the journal Sleep Health. Conducted by researchers at UCL and the University of the Republic in Uruguay, the study found habitual napping associated with larger total brain volume, which is linked to a lower risk of dementia and other diseases. It is already established that napping has cognitive benefits. Now, this new study has found a causal link between daytime napping and better brain health. While the new study did not have mention the ideal nap duration, previous studies have shown naps of 30 minutes or less resulting in the best short-term cognitive benefits. Daytime napping is less likely to disrupt night-time sleep. Let’s look at the other health benefits of short naps during the day:

Speed Up Weight Loss

Some researchers claim that taking a nap in the afternoon helps improve metabolism and aid weight loss. For example, a study by researchers from the Harvard Medical School found more calorie loss while resting during the late afternoon than in the morning.

Controls Blood Pressure Levels

A new study suggested that taking afternoon naps may benefit people with high blood pressure. Midday sleep improved blood pressure levels in patients with arterial hypertension as well as decrease the number of required anti-hypertensive medications.

Avoid Long Naps

Daytime napping might give a cognitive break, but if extended they can do more harm than good. It can disrupt your circadian rhythm and lead to sleep inertia, making you feel drowsy and disoriented throughout the rest of the day.