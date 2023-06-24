Health Benefits Of Short Naps
Do you have a habit of taking daytime naps? It is actually good for your brain. Regular daytime napping may help slow down the rate at which our brains shrink as we age and preserve brain health, says a new study published in the journal Sleep Health.
Conducted by researchers at UCL and the University of the Republic in Uruguay, the study found habitual napping associated with larger total brain volume, which is linked to a lower risk of dementia and other diseases.
It is already established that napping has cognitive benefits. Now, this new study has found a causal link between daytime napping and better brain health.
While the new study did not have mention the ideal nap duration, previous studies have shown naps of 30 minutes or less resulting in the best short-term cognitive benefits. Daytime napping is less likely to disrupt night-time sleep.
Let’s look at the other health benefits of short naps during the day: