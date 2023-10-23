  • ENG

Select Language

Damaged Pancreas: 5 Pancreatitis Symptoms That May Appear on Your Legs or Feet

Symptoms of Damaged Pancreas: Is your pancreas not in a good health? Look out for these 5 signs and symptoms of damaged pancreas in your legs and feet.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : October 23, 2023 7:46 PM IST

Pancreatitis: Don't Ignore These 5 Leg And Foot Symptoms

Your pancreas is a very important organ of your body which is located in the abdomen. It helps the body convert food into fuel by producing digestive enzymes and hormones, including insulin. An unexplained inflammation in your pancreas is what is called pancreatitis. This condition can be caused by a lot of factors, including gallstones, alcohol abuse, and certain medications. So what happens next? Your body shows signs and symptoms of this condition in many ways. Scroll down to know what your feet and legs feel when your pancreas is inflamed or not working properly.

Clubbing (Entangling Of Toes Due To Poor Pancreas Health)

Clubbing is a sign that your pancreas is not a healthy condition. It is a serious health condition in which the fingers and toes become enlarged and round. One of the many things can can contribute to this condition includes pancreatitis. As per experts, clubbing is thought to be caused by increased blood flow to the fingers and toes, which can be caused by the inflammation associated with pancreatitis. Also Read - Stop Making These 5 Water-Drinking Mistakes For Optimal Hydration

Purple Toes (Change In The Toes Colour)

Purple toes, a condition which is also known as acrocyanosis, is a serious health condition that turns the toes color to purple due to poor circulation. This condition can be caused by a number of other risk factors including pancreatitis. Acrocyanosis is thought to be caused by the inflammation associated with pancreatitis, which can damage the blood vessels in the toes.

Unexplained Swelling In Legs And Feet

If you notice swelling in the legs and feet, make sure to get your pancreas checked for pancreatitis. This condition can cause your legs and feet to swell by releasing inflammatory chemicals into the bloodstream. These chemicals can cause the blood vessels to leak, which can lead to swelling. So, when your pancreas is not in good health your feet and legs can swell up. Also Read - Healthy Street foods that won’t cause digestive issues

Painful Legs And Feet

Do you notice an unexplained pain bothering your legs and feet? This could be a sign of something as serious as pancreatitis. Pancreatitis can cause pain in the legs and feet by damaging the nerves in the area. This pain can also be caused by poor blood circulation in the legs and feet.

Unexplained Redness In The Legs And Feet

Another warning sign of pancreatitis, or poor pancreas health is redness. Pancreatitis can cause redness in the legs and feet by increasing blood flow to the area. This can be caused mainly due to poor blood circulation to the legs and the feet which is led by bad pancreas health. Also Read - 8 side effects of Excessive Sleeping