Damaged Pancreas: 5 Pancreatitis Symptoms That May Appear on Your Legs or Feet

Pancreatitis: Don't Ignore These 5 Leg And Foot Symptoms
Your pancreas is a very important organ of your body which is located in the abdomen. It helps the body convert food into fuel by producing digestive enzymes and hormones, including insulin. An unexplained inflammation in your pancreas is what is called pancreatitis. This condition can be caused by a lot of factors, including gallstones, alcohol abuse, and certain medications. So what happens next? Your body shows signs and symptoms of this condition in many ways. Scroll down to know what your feet and legs feel when your pancreas is inflamed or not working properly.