The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in more ways than one, taking away many essentials and adding quite a few new things. One of those new additions amid the stay-at-home days of the lockdown is dalgona coffee. Social media is now flooded with this new star beverage which has been winning hearts for about a month now. But why did this coffee shoot up to popularity all of a sudden? Well, the DIY videos of making this coffee have had a calming effect on people’s mind amidst the coronavirus scare. The videos that tell you how to make dalgona coffee gives a tingling sensation to your scalp, marching down the back of the neck and upper spine. Moreover, it is very easy to make. Just whip equal proportions of instant coffee, hot water and sugar together until the mixture lightens and becomes creamy. Then add it to either to cold or hot milk. This frothy beverage will leave you with a pleasing latte-like feeling. Well, it doesn’t actually contain Dalgona, a Korean honeycomb toffee. It is known as dalgona coffee because this coffee, served to South Korean actor Jung II-woo at a Macau restaurant, reminded him of dalgona. It is he who had originally made this coffee popular on social media. Homemade versions of dalgona coffee became popular on South Korean YouTube Channels under the hashtag #dalgonacoffeechallenge. Later on, it went viral on TikTok. Actually, dalgona coffee is the close cousin of the Indian beatcoffee. The only difference is, dalgona coffee has the froth placed above the milk and in the Indian version, milk is poured from the top. Not only is this beverage yummy and easy to make, it comes with health benefits too.