Dad's Health Is Also Important In Pregnancy

In pregnancy, the father's job is not done with only sperms. The health of the father and not only the mother is important for positive pregnancy outcome.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : May 18, 2023 2:25 PM IST

Healthy Pregnancy

When talking about pregnancy, importance is given to mostly women as they tend to carry the fetus. It is always believed that the father’s job is done with only sperms. But this notion is wrong. Just like the mother's, the father’s health is important for a healthy pregnancy and positive outcomes, says Dr. Priya Deshpande, Consultant Maternal Foetal Medicine, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar. She expounds, “While conceiving, the father and mother’s health is taken into consideration. Positive pregnancy outcome is based on the health of the couple and not only the mother. The male partner is also responsible when it comes to pregnancy. The father's nutrition, smoking, etc. contribute to female infertility and even miscarriages. Thus, various studies prove that man’s health is also an important aspect of pregnancy.” Explaining the importance of a father’s health in pregnancy, Dr. Priya continues:

Preconception Health Of A Couple

The health of the couple can have an impact on the growth and development of the baby. Preconception health is the health of the parents before they achieve pregnancy. The preconception period of the couple is important as poor maternal and paternal physiology, body composition, metabolism, and diet can raise the risk of various health problems in newborns. The ill health of the father can further induce problems in the newborns. The preconception paternal comorbidity is linked with negative infant outcomes. So, the health of both parents matters equally.

Prenatal Check-up Before Planning Pregnancy

It will be imperative for the couple to go for a prenatal check-up before planning pregnancy. The couple should be aware of their health status. They should take medication and any other treatment if they are diagnosed with any health problems.

Healthy Practices That Couples Need To Follow

The couple should quit smoking, alcohol and give up on illicit drugs that can lead to complications during pregnancy. Eat a well-balanced diet by opting for fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils, whole grains, and pulses. Say NO to processed and canned foods. Try to exercise on a daily basis without fail and go for regular check-ups and follow-ups with the doctor.

Follow The Doctor’s Guidelines

A couple should not neglect their health as doing so in turn can impact the baby’s well-being. It is better to adhere to the guidelines given by the doctor only.