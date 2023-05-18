Healthy Pregnancy
When talking about pregnancy, importance is given to mostly women as they tend to carry the fetus. It is always believed that the father’s job is done with only sperms. But this notion is wrong. Just like the mother's, the father’s health is important for a healthy pregnancy and positive outcomes, says Dr. Priya Deshpande, Consultant Maternal Foetal Medicine, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.
She expounds, “While conceiving, the father and mother’s health is taken into consideration. Positive pregnancy outcome is based on the health of the couple and not only the mother. The male partner is also responsible when it comes to pregnancy. The father's nutrition, smoking, etc. contribute to female infertility and even miscarriages. Thus, various studies prove that man’s health is also an important aspect of pregnancy.”
Explaining the importance of a father’s health in pregnancy, Dr. Priya continues: