Select Language

Curry Leaves Health Benefits: 6 Ways Drinking Kari Patta Water On An Empty Stomach Can Support Better Health

Curry leaves are small, glossy and elongated in shape with a vibrant green colour. Beyond its culinary and cultural significance, curry leaves are well known for their medicinal properties, packed with alkaloids, flavonoids and essential oils.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 8, 2026 1:30 PM IST

1/7

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry Leaves Health Benefits: Curry leaves are a stable aromatic leaf that is widely used in Indian cuisine to add flavour and also reap the benefits of the plant. For centuries, people in India have used curry leaves as a traditional medicine because of their multifaceted role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Curry leaves are small, glossy and elongated in shape with a vibrant green colour. Beyond its culinary and cultural significance, curry leaves are well known for their medicinal properties, packed with alkaloids, flavonoids and essential oils. Here are six health benefits of drinking kari patta water on an empty stomach every day:

2/7

Improves Digestion

Drinking water of curry leaves on an empty stomach can help stimulate your digestive system by reducing indigestion and supporting gastrointestinal health. It can also help in reducing gut health issues like constipation and diarrhoea. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “Curry leaves have a traditional use, either whole or in parts, as antidiarrheal, antifungal, blood purifying, anti-inflammatory, and anti-depressant agents.” Also Read - Benefits Of Drinking Amla, Ginger, And Curry Leaves Juice: What Happens If You Drink This Every Morning On Empty Stomach

3/7

Improves Skin Health

Individuals who want to focus their attention on better skin health in 2026 should drink kari patta water. Experts note that this elixir is packed with nutrients like vitamin E, which is important to nourish skin. It helps to improve your skin texture and provide protection against skin-related issues.

TRENDING NOW

5/7

Better Eye Health

Curry leaves are also packed with vitamin A, which is an essential supplement for better eye health. Healthcare professionals believe that drinking curry leaves water on an empty stomach every day may help prevent conditions like cataracts and improve vision.

6/7

Manages Diabetes

Curry leaves are packed with anti-hyperglycemic properties which can control blood sugar levels. The medicinal properties found in curry leaves water can reduce insulin resistance and regulate blood glucose levels. Also Read - Curry Leaves: How Can It Benefit Your Heart?

7/7

Promotes Heart Health

Curry leaves are also rich in compounds like rutin and tannins that have cardio-protective properties which can support your heart health. Drinking curry leaves water on an empty stomach early morning can reduce cholesterol levels, while preventing the risk of heart disease.