Eating food on banana leaves has been a long-standing tradition in India, especially in the southern region of the country. These leaves are considered sacred and used in serving food to deities. Food served on these leaves look very appealing. After eating, most people bury these leaves. What they don’t realise is that there are many other what other benefits that they could have derived from it. Loaded with nutrients, banana leaves (fresh or dried) can be/ has been used in herbal treatment methods for fever. We are all familiar with the benefits of bananas. Here are some of the benefits of tropical banana leaves that you too can derive at your home.