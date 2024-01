COVID-19 And Cardiac Disease









Coronavirus causes intense inflammation throughout the body, and its severest form may contribute to increased risk. Foam cells (cholesterol-laden macrophages) accumulate within the wall of arteries to form plaque. The research papers have shown that foam cells are more susceptible to infection than macrophages. This also explains why people with cardiac disease are at a high-risk subset for infection with covid 19 are. Also Read - Breast Feeding Vs Bottle Feeding: Let Us Understand The Pros And Cons Of Both Methods